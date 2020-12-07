Game Guides

Fortnite NPC Locations: Where to Find All 40 Characters in Season 5

There are 40 NPCs scattered throughout the map.

December 7th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Chapter-2-Season-5-Agent-Jones

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has added NPCs to the island, letting you pick up missions and bounties to earn Gold Bars while you play. These bars can be exchanged for rare items and resources, so it’s a good idea to stock up. Each Fortnite NPC has a specific location where they can be found, although some of them have multiple spawn points on the map. Some of these characters, like The Mandalorian and Ruckus, are hostile bosses, but most of them are friendly characters who have quests for you. Here are all 40 NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite NPC Locations

There are 40 NPCs on the island, and they can each be found in specific locations listed below.

  1. Lexa – Hunter’s Haven
  2. Reese – Dirty Docks
  3. Menace – Colossal Coliseum
  4. Mancake – Butter Barn, south of the Zero point
  5. Mave – Shipwreck Cove, southeast corner of the map
  6. Kondor – Misty Meadows
  7. The Mandalorian – Razor Crest, south of Colossal Coliseum
  8. The Reaper – In a house on the western edge of the map between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands
  9. Brutus – Dirty Docks
  10. Deadfire – In the sheriff’s office near the center of the map
  11. Triggerfish – Crashed Cargo, west of Sweaty Sands
  12. Bullseye – Steamy Stacks
  13. Bandolier – Flush building, south of Slurpy Swamp
  14. Longshot – In the hills of Misty Meadows
  15. Splode – Unremarkable Shack, northern edge of the map
  16. Blaze – On the island in the northeastern corner of the map.
  17. Remedy – In a house northeast of Pleasant Park
  18. Big Chuggus – Slurpy Swamp
  19. Kyle – In the caravans at Weeping Woods
  20. Cole – North of Retail Row
  21. Ragnarok – On the Viking ship west of Holly Hedges
  22. Bushranger – Salty Towers
  23. Dummy – North of Pleasant Park
  24. Sparkplug – Lazy Lake
  25. Burnout – Bridge by Steamy Stacks
  26. Turk – Island north of Misty Meadows
  27. Outcast – Flopper Pond, east of Holly Hedges
  28. Rapscallion – Underground at Lazy Lake
  29. Sleuth – Sweaty Sands
  30. Grimbles – Fort Grumpert, northwestern corner of the map
  31. Sunflower – The Orchard, north of Colossal Coliseum
  32. Farmer Steel – Steel Farm, island east of Colossal Coliseum
  33. Doggo – Retail Row or Pleasant Park
  34. Kit – By the vault at Catty Corner
  35. Beef Boss – Durr Burger or Durr Burger Food Truck, west of Weeping Woods or east of Stealthy Stronghold
  36. Tomato Head – Pizza Pit, north of Colossal Coliseum
  37. Bunker Jonesy – Camp Cod, southern edge of the map
  38. Bigfoot – Northwestern part of Weeping Woods
  39. Ruckus – Hydro 16, east of Slurpy Swamp
  40. Fishstick – Craggy Cliffs

When you’re near an NPC, they will be marked with a speech bubble on your minimap. You can track which characters you’ve met in the Collections tab next to your Quests and the map. They’re found in the same place as your Fish Collection.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.

