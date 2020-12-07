Fortnite NPC Locations: Where to Find All 40 Characters in Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has added NPCs to the island, letting you pick up missions and bounties to earn Gold Bars while you play. These bars can be exchanged for rare items and resources, so it’s a good idea to stock up. Each Fortnite NPC has a specific location where they can be found, although some of them have multiple spawn points on the map. Some of these characters, like The Mandalorian and Ruckus, are hostile bosses, but most of them are friendly characters who have quests for you. Here are all 40 NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
Fortnite NPC Locations
There are 40 NPCs on the island, and they can each be found in specific locations listed below.
- Lexa – Hunter’s Haven
- Reese – Dirty Docks
- Menace – Colossal Coliseum
- Mancake – Butter Barn, south of the Zero point
- Mave – Shipwreck Cove, southeast corner of the map
- Kondor – Misty Meadows
- The Mandalorian – Razor Crest, south of Colossal Coliseum
- The Reaper – In a house on the western edge of the map between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands
- Brutus – Dirty Docks
- Deadfire – In the sheriff’s office near the center of the map
- Triggerfish – Crashed Cargo, west of Sweaty Sands
- Bullseye – Steamy Stacks
- Bandolier – Flush building, south of Slurpy Swamp
- Longshot – In the hills of Misty Meadows
- Splode – Unremarkable Shack, northern edge of the map
- Blaze – On the island in the northeastern corner of the map.
- Remedy – In a house northeast of Pleasant Park
- Big Chuggus – Slurpy Swamp
- Kyle – In the caravans at Weeping Woods
- Cole – North of Retail Row
- Ragnarok – On the Viking ship west of Holly Hedges
- Bushranger – Salty Towers
- Dummy – North of Pleasant Park
- Sparkplug – Lazy Lake
- Burnout – Bridge by Steamy Stacks
- Turk – Island north of Misty Meadows
- Outcast – Flopper Pond, east of Holly Hedges
- Rapscallion – Underground at Lazy Lake
- Sleuth – Sweaty Sands
- Grimbles – Fort Grumpert, northwestern corner of the map
- Sunflower – The Orchard, north of Colossal Coliseum
- Farmer Steel – Steel Farm, island east of Colossal Coliseum
- Doggo – Retail Row or Pleasant Park
- Kit – By the vault at Catty Corner
- Beef Boss – Durr Burger or Durr Burger Food Truck, west of Weeping Woods or east of Stealthy Stronghold
- Tomato Head – Pizza Pit, north of Colossal Coliseum
- Bunker Jonesy – Camp Cod, southern edge of the map
- Bigfoot – Northwestern part of Weeping Woods
- Ruckus – Hydro 16, east of Slurpy Swamp
- Fishstick – Craggy Cliffs
When you’re near an NPC, they will be marked with a speech bubble on your minimap. You can track which characters you’ve met in the Collections tab next to your Quests and the map. They’re found in the same place as your Fish Collection.
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.