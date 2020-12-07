Fortnite NPC Locations: Where to Find All 40 Characters in Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has added NPCs to the island, letting you pick up missions and bounties to earn Gold Bars while you play. These bars can be exchanged for rare items and resources, so it’s a good idea to stock up. Each Fortnite NPC has a specific location where they can be found, although some of them have multiple spawn points on the map. Some of these characters, like The Mandalorian and Ruckus, are hostile bosses, but most of them are friendly characters who have quests for you. Here are all 40 NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite NPC Locations

There are 40 NPCs on the island, and they can each be found in specific locations listed below.

Lexa – Hunter’s Haven Reese – Dirty Docks Menace – Colossal Coliseum Mancake – Butter Barn, south of the Zero point Mave – Shipwreck Cove, southeast corner of the map Kondor – Misty Meadows The Mandalorian – Razor Crest, south of Colossal Coliseum The Reaper – In a house on the western edge of the map between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands Brutus – Dirty Docks Deadfire – In the sheriff’s office near the center of the map Triggerfish – Crashed Cargo, west of Sweaty Sands Bullseye – Steamy Stacks Bandolier – Flush building, south of Slurpy Swamp Longshot – In the hills of Misty Meadows Splode – Unremarkable Shack, northern edge of the map Blaze – On the island in the northeastern corner of the map. Remedy – In a house northeast of Pleasant Park Big Chuggus – Slurpy Swamp Kyle – In the caravans at Weeping Woods Cole – North of Retail Row Ragnarok – On the Viking ship west of Holly Hedges Bushranger – Salty Towers Dummy – North of Pleasant Park Sparkplug – Lazy Lake Burnout – Bridge by Steamy Stacks Turk – Island north of Misty Meadows Outcast – Flopper Pond, east of Holly Hedges Rapscallion – Underground at Lazy Lake Sleuth – Sweaty Sands Grimbles – Fort Grumpert, northwestern corner of the map Sunflower – The Orchard, north of Colossal Coliseum Farmer Steel – Steel Farm, island east of Colossal Coliseum Doggo – Retail Row or Pleasant Park Kit – By the vault at Catty Corner Beef Boss – Durr Burger or Durr Burger Food Truck, west of Weeping Woods or east of Stealthy Stronghold Tomato Head – Pizza Pit, north of Colossal Coliseum Bunker Jonesy – Camp Cod, southern edge of the map Bigfoot – Northwestern part of Weeping Woods Ruckus – Hydro 16, east of Slurpy Swamp Fishstick – Craggy Cliffs

When you’re near an NPC, they will be marked with a speech bubble on your minimap. You can track which characters you’ve met in the Collections tab next to your Quests and the map. They’re found in the same place as your Fish Collection.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.