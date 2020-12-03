Fortnite – How to Find and Defeat Ruckus

One of the new Mandalorian Beskar quest steps in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 tasks you with defeating Ruckus, a boss that is located somewhere on the island. This Beskar quest step will unlock the Beskar style for The Mandalorian’s right arm, and it’s one of the most difficult challenges you’ll face when attempting to upgrade his armor. Finding Ruckus is only half the battle, as he packs powerful weapons that can easily kill you if you’re not careful. Here’s where to find and defeat Ruckus in Fortnite.

Where to Find Ruckus in Fortnite

Ruckus is located in Hydro 16, the large building to the east of Slurpy Swamp by the dam. He patrols the inside of the building, but he can also be found walking around outside. He’ll always remain in the general vicinity of the building though. If you’re having trouble finding it, just head to the location marked on the map below.

How to Defeat Ruckus

Ruckus is a powerful foe that can easily wipe out an unprepared party. He’s equipped with a legendary heavy assault rifle and an epic rocket launcher, both of which deal insane amounts of damage. Getting the height advantage can help you win this fight, so try to build fortifications for yourself or get up to the roof of the building if you can.

Keep an eye out for other players as well. With everyone attempting to upgrade The Mandalorian’s armor, several people will likely flock to Hydro 16 to attempt to take down Ruckus themselves. Beating Ruckus on its own can be done easily enough, but dealing with enemy players can be a huge headache. Ruckus drops his gear when defeated, which can help you get a leg up in the match. Once he’s down, you’ll unlock the Beskar style for The Mandalorian’s right arm.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.