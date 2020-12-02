Fortnite Beskar Quest Guide – How to Upgrade Mandalorian’s Armor

The Mandalorian may be unlocked at level one of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, but you don’t get access to everything from the start. Baby Yoda is not unlocked until much later, and there are several armor pieces to unlock for The Mandalorian. To upgrade The Mandalorian’s armor, you must complete the Beskar quest, a multi-step mission that contains several challenges. Not all of these have been discovered yet, but you can get started as soon as you buy the Battle Pass. Here’s how to complete the Beskar quest and upgrade The Mandalorian’s armor in Fortnite.

All Mandalorian Beskar Quest Steps

Completing a part of the Beskar quest will unlock a new piece of armor for The Mandalorian. Once you’ve unlocked an armor piece, you can equip it in your Locker by editing The Mandalorian’s style. There are nine armor pieces in total to collect. These are all the Beskar quest steps discovered so far.

Visit the Razor Crest

There is only one quest step in the game so far, but we will update this article accordingly once more are unlocked. There are walkthroughs for each quest step below.

1. Visit the Razor Crest

The Razor Crest can be found on the eastern edge of the desert surrounding the Zero Point in the center of the new map. If you’ve discovered the new named locations already, then it’s south of Colossal Coliseum. If most of your map is still uncovered, however, just head to the area marked on the map below.

To complete the challenge, all you have to do is approach the ship. Be careful, as several players will be swarming the area attempting to complete the challenge for themselves. The Mandalorian himself also patrols the crash site and will shoot you on sight with his powerful mythic weapon, so be prepared for a fight if you get spotted.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.