If you’re trying to upgrade The Mandalorian’s armor in Fortnite, you’ll eventually be asked to find Beskar steel where the Earth meets the sky. Like most Beskar steel descriptions, this one is cryptic and doesn’t exactly give you a clear idea of where to look. However, if you were around for the previous Fortnite season, you’ll recognize this location once you land there. Completing this challenge will bring you one step closer to finishing the entire Beskar quest, so it’s worth knocking out early. Here’s where to find Beskar steel where the Earth meets the sky in Fortnite.

Where to Find Beskar Steel Where the Earth Meets the Sky

The location in question where the Earth meets the sky is the tallest mountain on the map. It’s located in the southeast corner of the map, just south of Catty Corner. If you played Fortnite last season, this is near the location of one of the Thor Awakening challenges, so you’ll probably recognize it. If you’re having trouble finding it, just head to the location marked on the map below.

Once you’re there, climb to the highest peak of the mountain. There will be a chest at the base of a flag. The chest has an ID scanner, but it will open as long as you’re wearing The Mandalorian skin. The Beskar steel ingot you’re looking for will pop out along with some weapons and gear that should give you a leg up early in the match.

Successfully completing this challenge will unlock the Beskar style for The Mandalorian’s left bracer. You won’t have the full set completed at this point, so you’ll still have to continue to level up your Battle Pass to discover the whereabouts of more Beskar steel ingots. In the meantime, you could always get a headstart on your other challenges like finding the Maple Syrup Stash hidden in Hunter’s Haven.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.