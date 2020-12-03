Fortnite Bounties: How to Complete Bounties for Mandalorian Challenge

Bounties are a large part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and the weekly challenge for The Mandalorian requires you to complete a certain number of them. If you’re trying to complete the Beskar quest to upgrade The Mandalorian’s armor, you’ll have to complete some bounties as well. These are new to Fortnite, so even experienced players may not know where to find them. Thankfully, bounties are plentiful and there are several places where you can find them all over the Fortnite map. Here’s how to find and complete bounties in Fortnite.

How to Find Bounties

Bounties can be acquired from NPCs scattered throughout the map. These friendly characters can be found in named locations or POIs. There are 40 of them in total, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find one. If you’re near an NPC, they’ll be marked with a speech bubble on your minimap.

Once you find an NPC, speak to them to see what jobs they’re offering. Usually, they will have challenges like dealing a certain amount of damage with a weapon or surviving a set number of storm phases, but most of them have a specific challenge to eliminate another player in exchange for Gold Bars. This challenge is a bounty, and this is what you’ll need to choose. Anything else besides “Eliminate Enemy Player” will not count as a bounty. Rarely, some NPCs will not have a bounty to offer you, and in that case, you’ll have to track another one down.

How to Complete Bounties in Fortnite

Once you accept a bounty, your target’s name will be displayed on the left side of the screen. You only have a certain amount of time to find and kill your target, and you can see how much time you have left under your target’s name. To locate your target, open your map and look for a large yellow circle. That is your target’s general location, and you’ll have to look for them yourself once you reach that area. This circle will move when they move, so you will be able to see which direction your target is heading at all times.

If you successfully eliminate your target, you will complete the bounty and receive Gold Bars as a reward. If your target is killed by another player before you can reach them, a notification that says “Bounty Poached” will appear on your screen, but this still counts as a completion. You’ll still get the full amount of Gold Bars and you’ll gain progress for your weekly bounty challenge as long as the target dies by any means.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.