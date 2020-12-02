Throughout the course of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, you’ll be upgrading The Mandalorian’s armor by finding Beskar steel ingots hidden across the map to complete the Beskar quest. One of these Beskar ingots is hidden deep in the belly of the shark. If you’re a dedicated Fortnite fan, you probably already know where to look, but if you’ve been absent for a few seasons, this location is very easy to find. Here’s where to find Beskar steel deep in the belly of the shark in Fortnite.

Where to Find Beskar Steel Deep in the Belly of the Shark

The Shark is a location in the far northwest corner of the map. It’s a small island just north of Coral Castle that has a cave shaped like a large stone shark. If you’re having trouble finding it, just head to the location marked on the map below.

When you arrive, enter the mouth of the shark. Once inside, you’re going to want to head to the second floor. It can be tricky to find a direct way up, so just harvest some materials and build some stairs. There’s a huge vault door that’s slightly open on the second floor. Inside, you’ll find the Beskar steel ingot sitting on a shelf in the back.

By finding this steel ingot, you’ll unlock the Beskar style for The Mandalorian’s left thigh, bringing you one step closer to completing the Beskar quest. While you level up your Battle Pass to unlock more Beskar quest steps, make sure to get a head start on your other challenges like finding the Maple Syrup Stash hidden in Hunter’s Haven.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.