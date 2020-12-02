Fortnite – How to Get the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is finally here, bringing the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to the island alongside a ton of other bounty hunters that are included with the new Battle Pass. While the other characters are new and exciting, the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are easily the coolest of them all, and they’re actually the easiest to get. There is a series of missions associated with the Mandalorian once you unlock him, and Baby Yoda will be unlocked a bit later than him. Here’s how to get the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite.

How to Get the Mandalorian

To get the Mandalorian in Fortnite, simply purchase the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. The Mandalorian skin is unlocked at level 1, although you will have to complete the Beskar Quest to upgrade his armor.

Only the skin is unlocked at level 1, however, so you’ll have to play a bit more to unlock the rest of his kit. The Mandalorian banner is unlocked at level 3, followed by a spray at level 5, a loading screen at level 6, another spray at level 7, and the Razor Crest glider at level 8. That’s all we know about the Battle Pass for now, but there are likely even more rewards past level 8 like a pickaxe and more.

How to Get Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda is a back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. We currently do not know exactly what level of the Battle Pass Baby Yoda is unlocked on, but it’s likely a very low one. The Mandalorian is the level 1 Battle Pass skin, and Baby Yoda is the back bling tied to that skin. By this logic, we can assume that Baby Yoda will be unlocked soon after the Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda is most likely unlocked somewhere between levels 10-20 of the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. We know that the first 8 levels only have the Mandalorian skin, a few sprays, and a glider, so Baby Yoda has to be unlocked somewhere past those levels. We’ll update this article accordingly once Chapter 2 Season 5 actually goes live.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite site.