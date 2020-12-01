Fortnite Season 5 Details – Start Time, Map Leaks, Battle Pass, and More

Season 5 of Fortnite is nearly here, and things are likely going to be very different on the island after the battle with Galactus brings the Nexus War to a close in the game’s most thrilling live event to date. It’s going to be hard to top Chapter 2 Season 4, as the Marvel crossover season did a lot to keep players happy, but it looks like Fortnite is continuing full steam ahead with new options, skins, and features. A Mandalorian skin has already been leaked for the next Battle Pass, but that might not be the most exciting thing to come in the next season. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Start?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will begin on Wednesday, December 2. An exact start time hasn’t been announced just yet, but going off of past season launches, we can expect Season 5 to begin around 2 AM PT/4 AM ET on December 2. New seasons tend to go live very early in the morning on release day, so it’s likely that players will be able to log into the game before sunrise on Wednesday. We’ll update this article accordingly once Epic games officially announces the Season 5 start time.

Season 5 Map Leaks

There are no concrete Season 5 map leaks yet, and it’s unlikely that anything will pop up before the event happens. However, Galactus isn’t called the Devourer of Worlds for nothing. Large chunks of the current map are likely to be destroyed in the upcoming battle. Most people are expecting the Marvel POIs to be entirely removed considering the Marvel crossover season is ending, so say goodbye to Stark Industries and the other smaller POIs like Ant Manor and Panther’s Prowl.

Native Fortnite locations will probably see changes as well. Existing locations could be completely wiped off the map, and there could even be some crazy stuff that happens with rifts that bring new locations to the map. If upstate New York can be transported to the battle royale island, then it’s not out of the question for new places to show up out of nowhere.

What Does the Season 5 Battle Pass Come With?

The Season 5 Battle Pass has yet to be revealed, but we do know of three skins that come with it. The first two are original Fortnite skins, meaning Season 5 will not be a crossover season like Season 4 was with Marvel. One skin is a girl dressed in pink and black armor, and the second is a pancake man with a bandolier and a pistol on his hip.

THE MANDALORIAN IS GOING TO BE A SKIN OMG (VIA @VastBlastt) pic.twitter.com/EbZUsETPd4 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 24, 2020

The most important leaked skin, however, is the Mandalorian, who is featured prominently in the leaked Season 5 Battle Pass promotional image. The Mandalorian skin will work like Deadpool and Aquaman did in previous seasons, requiring you to complete weekly challenges to unlock. Baby Yoda is also pictured, and you’ll be able to equip him as a back bling and take him with you into matches. The rest of the skins and items on the Battle Pass have yet to be revealed, but we’ll find out soon enough what it entails.

What is Fortnite Crew?

Fortnite Crew is a new monthly subscription that gets you a bunch of in-game items. For $11.99 each month, you get the Battle Pass, a monthly allowance of 1,000 V-Bucks, and a monthly crew pack that includes an exclusive skin and accessories. The first monthly crew pack skin is called Galaxia, and she comes with a matching pickaxe and back bling. You can only get these items if you pay for Fortnite Crew, so dedicated Fortnite players may want to consider signing up for the subscription. It will go live alongside Chapter 2 Season 5 on December 5.

