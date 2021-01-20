The Predator skin is finally available in Fortnite, and one of the new Jungle Hunter Quests requires you to deal damage while thermal is active as Predator. This is a callback to the original film, and it’s nice to see a reference like this in-game. Because thermal vision is typically a part of the Predator’s toolkit, you would think that there would be a special new item or something to use to complete this challenge. It’s actually a lot more straightforward than it sounds, however. Here’s how to deal damage while thermal is active as Predator in Fortnite.

How to Deal Damage While Thermal is Active as Predator

To complete this challenge, you must deal 100 damage while thermal vision is active as Predator. There are no new items that grant thermal vision, so you’ll have to use the items that already exist in-game. There are two items that give you thermal vision: Thermal Fish and The Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle. Simply deal 100 damage to other players while the thermal vision effect is active to complete the challenge. You don’t have to get it all done in one attempt, so you can slowly chip away at it every time you have an opportunity.

Thermal Fish can be obtained at fishing spots anywhere on the island. They’re quite rare compared to other fish, but you’ll have a better chance of finding them if you use a Harpoon Gun or Pro Fishing Rod. Also, make sure you only cast your line at active fishing spots, otherwise you’ll just receive Small Frys and other useless items.

If you’re feeling more daring, you can attempt to defeat The Mandalorian to obtain his Amban Sniper Rifle, but this Mythic weapon is still highly coveted by most players. You’re bound to have some kind of competition if you land at the Razor Crest and try to get The Mandalorian’s rifle, so be prepared for a fight. If you do get your hands on it, however, this challenge is a breeze. It deals heavy damage and has thermal vision enabled on the scope, so you won’t have to worry about the effect running out.

Completing this challenge will unlock the Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap. Keep in mind that you need to have the Predator skin equipped in order to complete this challenge. This means you’ll need to defeat the Predator boss NPC first to unlock the skin before you can start working on this challenge. There are several other Predator challenges available in the game after the latest update, and each of them has free rewards.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.