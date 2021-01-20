Fortnite: How to Spend 30 Seconds Within 10 Meters of a Player as Predator

Predator is finally here in Fortnite, and one of the new Jungle Hunter Quests requires you to spend 30 seconds within 10 meters of a player as Predator. This challenge is a perfect match for the new skin, and you’ll be able to put the new Mythic item to work as you stalk your prey and earn a free reward in the process. Completing this challenge unlocks the Yautja Wristblades, which are the new harvesting tool added to the game in the latest update to match the Predator outfit. Here’s how to spend 30 seconds within 10 meters of a player as Predator.

How to Spend 30 Seconds Within 10 Meters of a Player as Predator

In order to get close enough to an enemy player without being spotted, you’re going to want to use the new Mythic item: Predator’s Cloaking Device. This item can be obtained by defeating the Predator Boss NPC. It makes you nearly invisible and the effect has a duration of 30 seconds, which is exactly enough time to complete the challenge. Simply defeat the Predator boss, take the Cloaking Device, and stalk another player while the device is active to complete the challenge.

If you cannot obtain Predator’s Cloaking Device, then there are other easy ways to get this challenge done. One great strategy is to drop at a popular landing zone that’s usually crowded like Salty Towers or Pleasant Park. Then, hide in a building and try to stay as close as you can to an enemy player. Usually, people will be too busy looting and fighting each other to notice you, so you can get this challenge done fairly easily this way. Keep in mind that you must be wearing the Predator skin in order to complete this challenge, so don’t forget to equip it before you drop into your next match.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:January 20th, 2021