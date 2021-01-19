Update 15.21 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation consoles, this is update 3.01. The contents of this patch are the same across all platforms regardless of number, however. This update brings a few very anticipated additions and highly-requested fixes to the game. Competitive players will be happy with the newest tweak for Arena, and everyone will be excited about the new boss character and secret skin. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 15.21.

Fortnite Update 15.21 Patch Notes

These patch notes come from the official Fortnite Status Twitter page. The downtime for this update is scheduled for 4 AM ET.

New Boss Character + Mythic Item

Jungle Hunter Quests

IO Guards removed from Arena

If you’re a competitive Fortnite player who spends a lot of time in the Arena game mode, then you’ll be happy to hear that IO Guards will no longer spawn in that game mode. These AI characters have a lot of health and shields and can easily down a player if they catch you off guard, so having them gone will make things a bit fairer.

For everyone else, the final set of Jungle Hunter challenges is finally available. While the secret skin still hasn’t been officially revealed, the in-game rewards, crashed pod in Stealthy Stronghold, and most recent audio log from Agent Jones all but confirm that it’s Predator. Predator is also probably the new boss character, and you’ll most likely find him patrolling around Stealthy Stronghold. The new Predator Mythic item should also be interesting. If you haven’t gotten started on your Predator challenges, check out our Jungle Hunter Quest guide.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.