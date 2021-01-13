Update 15.20 for Fortnite has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update should automatically download after the scheduled downtime is over, but the name of the update may look a bit different if you’re on PlayStation (update 2.99). Regardless, the content is the same, and there’s a ton of new stuff coming with this new update. New weapons, editing changes, and hints about new skins can all be found once the patch goes live. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 15.20.

Fortnite Update 15.20 Patch Notes

The Lever Action Shotgun Blow ’em away! The new Lever Action Shotgun is no peashooter – one well-aimed blast is enough to drop even the heartiest foe. Available in regular loot drops, pick one up and let us know what you think.

New Exotic: Hop Rock Dualies Look out below! Get the drop on your opponents with the new Exotic-class weapon, the Hop Rock Dualies. Lay down a few Bars and pick this up to shred through the enemy in dual-wielding, bouncing style. Speaking of Exotics, their reduced price offer has been extended. Visit key Characters on the Island and trade in your Bars for these unique weapons, or try and collect ’em all in one match!

Something Stirs in the Jungle The forest is moving… something’s out there! The Secret Battle Pass Outfit stalks closer, leaving behind clues in the Stealthy Stronghold about who they are and what they might be planning. Meanwhile, Agent Jones is bringing in a few big guns with the next pair of Hunters to join in the chaos.

Pre-Edit Options: Redux We’ve heard your feedback in response to our Pre-Edits Option in 15.10 and have made adjustments to the setting. With ‘Disable Pre-Edits’ ON all player-built structures will be uneditable until actually placed in the environment, ensuring you get the right place every time.



The main draw of this new update is the new Lever Action Shotgun. The shotgun meta in this season has been strange due to the absence of the Pump, but this new weapon should give players an extra option if they don’t love the Tactical or Charge Shotguns. The Dual Pistols are also back (sort of) in the form of the new Hop Rock Dualies, and these should shake things up in the final circle provided you have enough Bars saved up to buy them.

Also, the Secret Battle Pass Outfit draws nearer with this update. It’s been a secret this entire time, but now we’ll have our first glimpse at its identity once all the clues are discovered. Visit Stealthy Stronghold and see what you can find! Many people believe Predator could be the secret skin given this season’s hunters theme and the emphasis on the Stealthy Stronghold jungle, but it could be anyone. Agent Jones is also bringing more people to the Island, so expect to see a new pair of crossover characters joining the likes of Kratos, Master Chief, and The Mandalorian.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.