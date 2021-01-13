Fortnite Mysterious Pod Location: Predator Challenge Guide

Predator is this season’s secret skin in Fortnite, and the first Predator challenge requires you to find a mysterious pod that has crash landed somewhere on the island. Based on the hint in the latest patch notes, we know that something lurks in Stealthy Stronghold and that we can find clues regarding the secret skin’s identity there, but the new challenges spoil the surprise that the Predator is the newest Fortnite skin. The first Predator challenge is very easy, but it could be more complicated than it seems because other players will be swarming the area you need to visit. Here’s where to find the mysterious pod in Fortnite.

Fortnite Mysterious Pod Location

The mysterious pod is located in the northwestern corner of Stealthy Stronghold. It’s near the wooden shacks on the northern edge of the stronghold. You’ll find it on a small island surrounded by the that flows through the area. This island has a giant tree in the center, so it’s hard to miss. Once you find it, simply approach the mysterious pod to complete the challenge. If you’re having trouble finding it, head to the location marked on the map below.

The pod cannot be destroyed, but you can break the door to reveal a chest with loot inside. Other than that, there’s not much else you can do with it. It’s just there to tease the Predator’s arrival in Fortnite. While you cannot get the skin yet, this challenge is the first step of many required to unlock it. Like Deadpool, Aquaman, and the other secret skins that came before it, Predator’s challenges will be doled out over the coming weeks.

As always, keep an eye out for other players. This challenge is pretty straightforward and you can easily knock it out in a single match, but you will definitely encounter enemies if you land in Stealthy Stronghold because of this challenge. Everyone will be swarming the area at once, which could complicate things. If you can’t get near the pod no matter what, try waiting until most players have completed the challenge or hop into Team Rumble so you won’t have to worry about getting eliminated.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.