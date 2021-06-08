Fortnite: How to Get Rick Sanchez Skin from Rick and Morty

Rick Sanchez has come to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7, but you’ll have to put in a lot of work in the new Battle Pass to unlock him. A Rick and Morty crossover was teased in the days leading up the Season 7, and now Rick Sanchez is a fully-fledged skin in Fortnite. He’s one of the new Battle Pass skins along with Superman and several other original Fortnite characters, but he’s the hardest to unlock of them all. If you want to get Rick, you’ll have to either buy a lot of V-Bucks or play a lot of matches. Here’s how to get the Rick Sanchez skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Rick Sanchez in Fortnite

To get the Rick skin, you need to purchase the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass. Rick is on Page 10 of the Battle Pass, essentially making him the Level 100 skin for Season 7. To get to Page 10, you need to claim 90 rewards in total from the Battle Pass or reach Level 90. Once you reach unlock Page 10 of the Battle Pass, you can use Battle Stars to purchase the Rick skin.

Reaching Page 10 of the Battle Pass is no easy feat. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass works differently than past seasons, allowing you to pick and choose which rewards you want to unlock. You still need to reach certain levels to unlock certain items, but you don’t need to get everything on the Battle Pass if you don’t want to. The Battle Pass is split into different pages, which are unlocked by reaching certain levels of the Battle Pass or purchasing a certain number of rewards from the Battle Pass using Battle Stars. Page 10 is the final page of the Season 7 Battle Pass, so you won’t be able to reach it unless you grind a lot during the season or spend a lot of V-Bucks to boost yourself there.

Once you reach Page 10 of the Battle Pass, you’ll need nine Battle Stars to purchase the Rick Sanchez skin. Because the Rick Sanchez skin is the final reward of Page 10, however, you’ll need to purchase every other reward on the page before you can get it. That means you need to buy the Hammerhead Morty pickaxe, Butter Robot back bling, and everything else first. These items add up to 45 Battle Stars, so you’ll need to save up and ignore items on previous pages or level up the Battle Pass to earn enough stars. Once you fulfill the prerequisite to get Rick Sanchez, you can unlock him with nine Battle Stars.

After that, you’ll be done with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass. There are still many more things to come in Fortnite Season 7, like the Superman skin, so there are plenty of reasons to stick around once you’ve gotten the Rick Sanchez skin. Superman will be available later in the season and you’ll have to complete a series of challenges to unlock him, just like previous secret skins like Deadpool and the Predator. Epic Games probably also has a few surprises up its sleeve like it did during Season 6, so stay tuned and keep an eye out for future Fortnite crossovers and events.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.