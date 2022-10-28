Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Start Date: When Does the Battle Pass Start?

The Call of Duty games has adopted the whole Battle Pass system, rotating every few months. With each one, there are multiple skins, blueprints, and other cosmetics that players can grind out via Warzone or the yearly title. Now with Modern Warfare 2, Season 1 of the Battle Pass isn’t available at launch, so when is the start date? We can answer that for you here.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Start Date

It seems that Season 1 will begin on November 16, 2022. That’s 20 days from the launch date. That might be more than enough time to unlock the various weapons and attachments so you can really start to grind out and go against seasoned players.

This will also be a good time window to complete the campaign if you haven’t already. You may want to at some point because you do unlock some multiplayer items that can also be used in the cooperative modes and when Warzone 2.0 launches later in the year.

On top of that, these 20 days can hopefully be enough time to at least get you comfortable with the various maps and game modes offered in Modern Warfare 2. By then, you might also be able to prestige and even try out new weapons and killstreaks. Loadouts are important in this game in particular since they’ll be highly stripped down when WZ2 takes the spotlight.

Playing with the different weapons can also get you Gold, Polyatomic, and Orion camos for each of your weapons. Getting them will be a lot more streamlined compared to how you’d normally have to get similar camos in previous CoD titles.

Finally, during this downtime between now and Season 1, you can check out the cooperative Spec-Ops mode for a change of pace. It may be worth checking out but would cost additional storage space for your console or PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022