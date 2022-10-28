How to Get Polyatomic Camo in Modern Warfare 2

Polyatomic camo is a distinctive camo pattern you can unlock, but not without some hard work.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is another contribution in the long line of Call of Duty games to bring sophisticated, satisfying first-person shooter gameplay to the masses. One particular feature that sets it apart from the competitors is just how the franchise rewards players who continue to play the game far beyond the initial release and put their time into it. This includes camo options for your weapons, which have appeared in the previous Call of Duty games. In Modern Warfare 2, the Polyatomic camo is particularly enticing, but you may be wondering how to get it.

What Do You Have to Do to Unlock Polyatomic Camo in Modern Warfare 2?

As described in our general camo guide for Modern Warfare 2, you’ll have to unlock Platinum camo for 51 weapons to unlock Polyatomic Camo challenges for applicable weapons. This means you’ll need to have completed all 4 base challenges for a given weapon in any category (assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, etc.) and then complete 8 Gold challenges in that same category, which unlocks the Platinum challenges. Once you’ve completed all 51, you’ll receive unique Polyatomic challenges for each weapon to unlock the camo.

Where Do You Find the Polyatomic Camo?

To access the camo, and camo challenges, do the following:

Go to the Weapons Menu

Select Multiplayer Loadout, and any Custom Loadout

Select ‘Gunsmith’ above the weapon of choice

Navigate to the Customize Menu, shown at the top

Select Camo, it is the default option.

Polyatomic camo is the penultimate camo option you can unlock in Modern Warfare 2, and it is certainly a lengthy climb to reach it. But the bragging rights alone, along with the gorgeous geometric pattern, will grab the eye of teammates and opponents. Sadly, it won’t make you perform better, but chances are, if you’ve unlocked them, you’re already an excellent player, and dedicated to the game. Once you complete the challenges to unlock 51 Polyatomic weapons, you’ll gain access to the final tier, Orion.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022