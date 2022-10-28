How to Get Gold Guns in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here, and with it comes a bunch of different camos to unlock. One of the coolest camos you can unlock is gold, but it will take some leg work. If you are wondering what it takes to unlock the famous gold camo in Multiplayer, we have you covered and will explain this in full detail.

How to Unlock Gold Guns

Unlocking gold camo all comes down to completing challenges associated with the gun you want to make gold. For every weapon, you need to meet four base camo challenges, and each one of these challenges has a specific requirement. For example, for the M4, one of the first guns you start with, the first base challenge is to get 50 kills with the M4. Each gun has four of these base challenges, and each challenge can be unlocked when your gun reaches a specific level. Below is an image of the M4 camo challenges for reference.

The four camo blocks on the left-hand side are the base camo challenges, and as you can see, to unlock base challenge two, you need to “Get the M4 to level 8.” Base camo challenge number 3 has a gun level requirement of 13, while challenge number 4 has a gun level requirement of 19. Once these four base challenges are completed, you will unlock the gold challenge. You can then start working on the gold challenge, and once completed, you can apply the gold camo to your gun.

It’s important to remember that all of these base challenges will be different depending on the type of gun. You can check to see the exact camo challenges for your guns by following the steps below.

Go to Weapons.

Select Loadout.

Go to Gunsmith above the weapon.

Toggle over to the Customize tab.

Select Camo.

Now that you know how to unlock gold camos check out how to unlock all the operators available in Multiplayer by checking out our guide! Also, to learn more about weapon load-outs and customization check out our guide on weapon tuning and attachment stats.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022