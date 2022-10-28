Modern Warfare 2: All SpecGru and KorTac Operators and How to Unlock Each

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and there is tons of content at launch! Whether replaying the campaign, the various modes in multiplayer, or the new Ground War mode, there is so much to keep fans busy. Infinity Ward has added new operators to unlock as a progression system, and they are split up between two groups called SpecGru and KorTac. We compiled a list of all the operators available at launch and what players need to do in order to unlock them.

All Operators and Unlock Requirements

Below are all the operators organized by their group. There are a total of 25 Operators, with 13 under SpecGru and 12 under KorTac.

SpecGru

Rangers I – Unlocked right away.

Chuy – Complete the “Cartel Protection” mission in the campaign.

Gus – Get five assists in a single Multiplayer match.

Zimo – Get a kill with a secondary weapon.

Kleo – Get a kill with lethal equipment.

Nova – Complete the “Violence and Timing” mission in the campaign.

Price – Available through Vault Edition purchase.

Farah – Available through Vault Edition purchase.

Ghost – Available through Vault Edition purchase.

Soap – Available through Vault Edition purchase.

Gromsko – Complete “Low Profile” Cooperative mission.

Reyes – Complete the 14th mission in the single-player campaign.

Luna – Complete “Defender: Mt. Zaya” Cooperative mission.

KorTac

KorTac Group I – Unlocked right away.

Fender – Get two kills with a launcher in a single Multiplayer match.

Konig – Execute a finishing move.

Calisto – Get five headshot kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Hutch – Complete the 17th mission in the single-player campaign.

Horangi – Get five Kingslayer kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Oni – Pre-order exclusive.

Roze – Get a point-blank kill.

Zero – Complete “Denied Area” Cooperative mission.

Conor – Get five hip fire kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Aksel – Get 20 kills in a single Multiplayer match.

Stiletto – Get two Revenge kills in a single Multiplayer match.

At the time of writing, those are all the operators available for Multiplayer. Keep working hard, and you’ll eventually have all these operators at your disposal. Depending on your skill level, some may take as long as it takes to reach max level. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer provides so much new content to the mode and even brings a whole array of new weapons, so check out our complete list here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022