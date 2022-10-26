Call of Duty titles has featured many fan-favorite weapons like the M16, M4, Scar H, and even the classic MP5. Many players choose their main weapon since the game’s launch, and with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, it will happen again. The game’s campaign was released early for players who pre-ordered the game, but it sadly did not show all the weapons that will be available once the game becomes available to all players, so get ready to see the Modern Warfare 2 full weapon list.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Full Weapon List

Like the previous Call of Duty titles, Modern Warfare 2 brings many weapons from different categories. Going from simple SMGs to Sniper Rifles and Battle Rifles. Modern Warfare (2019) has around 39 weapons, and fans of the title expect that and more from this sequel, so get ready to learn what weapons will come to Modern Warfare 2.

Assault Rifles

Chimera

Lachmann-556

STB 556

M4

M16

Kastov 762

Kastov-74U

Kastov 545

M13B

TAQ-56

Battle Rifles

TAQ-V

SO-14

FTAC Recon

Lachmann-762

SMGs

Lachmann SUB

BAS-P

MX9

VAZNEV-9K

FSS Hurricane

MINIBAK

PDSW 528

VEL 46

Fennec 45

SHOTGUNS

Lockwood 300

Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Expedite 12

LMGs

RAAL MG

HCR 56

556 Icarus

RPK

RAPP H

SAKIN MG38

MARKSMAN RIFLES

LM-S

SP-R208

EBR-14

SA-B 50

Lockwood MK2

TAQ-M

Sniper Rifles

MCPR-300

Victus XMR

Signal 50

LA-B 330

SP-X 80

Melee

Riot Shield

Combat Knife

Handguns

X12

X13 Auto

.50 GS

P890

Centum 5

Launchers

RPG-7

PILA

JOKR

Weapons like the M4, M13, and the SPR are coming back in Modern Warfare, and if any player took part in the beta playtests, they know they will find more Modern Warfare (2019) weapons with a name change in Modern Warfare 2. So do not worry about your favorite weapons from the last game. They are sure to come back in this sequel.

If you are one of the many fans eagerly waiting for the game’s launch, you should get ahead of other players and find out when you can start preloading Modern Warfare 2, so you are completely ready to start the game when the servers go live.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.