Call of Duty titles has featured many fan-favorite weapons like the M16, M4, Scar H, and even the classic MP5. Many players choose their main weapon since the game’s launch, and with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, it will happen again. The game’s campaign was released early for players who pre-ordered the game, but it sadly did not show all the weapons that will be available once the game becomes available to all players, so get ready to see the Modern Warfare 2 full weapon list.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Full Weapon List
Like the previous Call of Duty titles, Modern Warfare 2 brings many weapons from different categories. Going from simple SMGs to Sniper Rifles and Battle Rifles. Modern Warfare (2019) has around 39 weapons, and fans of the title expect that and more from this sequel, so get ready to learn what weapons will come to Modern Warfare 2.
Assault Rifles
- Chimera
- Lachmann-556
- STB 556
- M4
- M16
- Kastov 762
- Kastov-74U
- Kastov 545
- M13B
- TAQ-56
Battle Rifles
- TAQ-V
- SO-14
- FTAC Recon
- Lachmann-762
SMGs
- Lachmann SUB
- BAS-P
- MX9
- VAZNEV-9K
- FSS Hurricane
- MINIBAK
- PDSW 528
- VEL 46
- Fennec 45
SHOTGUNS
- Lockwood 300
- Bryson 800
- Bryson 890
- Expedite 12
LMGs
- RAAL MG
- HCR 56
- 556 Icarus
- RPK
- RAPP H
- SAKIN MG38
MARKSMAN RIFLES
- LM-S
- SP-R208
- EBR-14
- SA-B 50
- Lockwood MK2
- TAQ-M
Sniper Rifles
- MCPR-300
- Victus XMR
- Signal 50
- LA-B 330
- SP-X 80
Melee
- Riot Shield
- Combat Knife
Handguns
- X12
- X13 Auto
- .50 GS
- P890
- Centum 5
Launchers
- RPG-7
- PILA
- JOKR
Weapons like the M4, M13, and the SPR are coming back in Modern Warfare, and if any player took part in the beta playtests, they know they will find more Modern Warfare (2019) weapons with a name change in Modern Warfare 2. So do not worry about your favorite weapons from the last game. They are sure to come back in this sequel.
If you are one of the many fans eagerly waiting for the game’s launch, you should get ahead of other players and find out when you can start preloading Modern Warfare 2, so you are completely ready to start the game when the servers go live.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.