Many players are excited and eager to start playing the new sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). When players buy either the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen bundle or the Vault Edition, they will have the chance to start preloading the game and play the campaign before lots of players. So do not waste any more time, and learn the official Modern Warfare 2 release time both on console and PC.

Modern Warfare 2 Release Time: When Do Campaign and Multiplayer Unlock on Console and PC?

On October 6, the official Call of Duty Youtube channel released the game’s official launch trailer, letting the world know that pre-ordering the game will give players a chance to experience the campaign before other players. On October 18, the official Call of Duty Instagram page shared the official schedule that players will follow to get access to this thrilling campaign and multiplayer, and there are thousands of players commenting and excited about the post.

According to the Instagram post, this is the current schedule for the campaign’s early access:

PlayStation Consoles

Campaign: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Live Access: 10/20 (10:00 AM PT)

Full game: Pre-load: 10/20 (4:00 AM PT) & Launch: 10/27 (4:00 AM – 9:00 PM PT)

Campaign: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Live Access: 10/20 (10:00 AM PT) Full game: Pre-load: 10/20 (4:00 AM PT) & Launch: 10/27 (4:00 AM – 9:00 PM PT) Xbox Consoles

Campaign: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Live Access: 10/20 (10:00 AM PT)

Full game: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Launch: 10/27 (4:00 AM – 9:00 PM PT)

Campaign: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Live Access: 10/20 (10:00 AM PT) Full game: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Launch: 10/27 (4:00 AM – 9:00 PM PT) PC Platforms

Campaign: Pre-load: 10/19 (10:00 AM PT) & Live Access: 10/20 (10:00 AM PT)

Full game: Pre-load: 10/26 (10:00 AM PT) & Launch: 10/27 (9:00 PM PT)

Now all players can get ready to start downloading the game and wait until the campaign and full game go live. Many fans of the previous title are eager to start playing the sequel, so we are sure that most players are looking for this kind of information. The time difference between platforms is not so spread apart. Xbox players will start pre-loading the full game ahead of PlayStation and PC users, but the launch dates are the same, so there is no real advantage.

Thousands of players got a chance to test the game in the weekend beta that took place a few weeks ago, and most players were happy about it. So it’s not surprising to see all this excitement and hype around Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2022