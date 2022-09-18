How to Unlock Price in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is capturing the gaming community’s hearts all over again and due to the sheer joy that can be found by playing through the experience that is of no surprise. There are plenty of maps to also delve into and therefore lots of opportunities for strategy building centered around a certain area. Of course, along with the main gameplay of the title, you may be focused on collecting as many operators as you can and want to acquire Captain Price. This guide article will inform you about how to unlock Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Unlocking Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

There is one specific way at the moment of acquiring Captain Price on day one and that is to pre-order the Vault Edition of the game. You will get Price as an operator including a few others. You will get Ghost, Farah, and Soap along with Price so it is definitely worth it for those who want to have a roster of classic operators on the cards to choose from. With the Vault Edition, you also get the Season one battle pass and fifty tier skips for it letting you get all of the rewards on offer quickly.

This isn’t the only time in recent history for the franchise that Captain Price has been able to be unlocked for a Call of Duty experience. They were able to be unlocked for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War in the past so now of course with another game release including Price as one of the main character focuses, it makes sense that we get another way to unlock the operator.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on October 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.