How to Inspect Weapons in Modern Warfare 2

Weapon inspection has slowly become a staple throughout the Call of Duty franchise. This mechanic allows you to check out your weapon and see the cool skin you have on it, or just see the specs on your weapon in real-time. Unfortunately, the mechanic was not introduced in Call of Duty: Vanguard until the release of Season 2. That will not be the case in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. With the release of the game on the horizon, and Call of Duty Next featuring a full multiplayer reveal, here is how to inspect your weapons in Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2.

Inspect Your Weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Though we haven’t gotten a good look at the game just yet, we can make a safe assumption not much in terms of controls will change in the next iteration of the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2. In the newest entry into the series, you will be able to inspect your weapon by:

Holding left on the D-Pad if playing with a Xbox or PlayStation controller

Pressing the “I” key with a keyboard.

The “I” key isn’t too far away from some other important keys will play with Mouse and Keyboard. For that reason, we advise you to move this key bind out of the way.

What Do We Know About Inspecting Weapons in Modern Warfare 2?

Right now, we can only speculate if inspecting your weapon will be in the game, but with the beta on the horizon, it will not be too much longer before you can start pubstomping and owning other players in Warzone 2 and in the multiplayer beta for Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Date

The Modern Warfare 2 beta will start on Sept. 16 for PlayStation gamers. As for Xbox and PC, they will have to start on Sept. 22, a week later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S on October 28, 2022.