How to Enable 120hz in Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

With the current generation of consoles being the most powerful that they have ever been, players have come to expect a level of quality from games. This increase in power comes in handy when playing FPS games and wanting to have the highest frame rate possible and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Many players are expecting to play the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at 120 Hz, so let’s go over how you can turn on 120 Hz in the new Modern Warfare.

How to Enable 120 Hz in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Since Modern Warfare 2 is on next-gen consoles, many players would expect to have the ability to turn the game up to 120 Hz and while this will most likely be the case at launch it does not currently seem to be in the beta. While you can turn on FidelityFX CAS, you can’t up your frame rate or refresh rate to 120 Hz on PS5 at the moment. the option may be enabled later on in the beta weekend or during the next beta weekend when it is opened up to Xbox and PC as well.

When the option is enabled, you will be able to find the refresh rate and frame rate settings under your graphics menu. For next-gen consoles, you should be able to turn the refresh rate up to 120 Hz while you will be able to go much higher on a PC. Of course, you will be sacrificing 4k resolution for the 120 Hz refresh rate, but most players would take the ability to react faster over how the game looks.

Although you can’t up your refresh rate yet, you can still invite friends to watch your back so you don’t have to rely on a higher framerate to turn on enemies. If you need any more help with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 make sure to check out our other guides as we will be covering the game all through the beta weekend.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.