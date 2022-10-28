Do COD Warzone Double XP Tokens Carry Over to Modern Warfare 2?

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, everyone is getting reset back to level one. This makes sense since players will need to unlock a whole new slew of weapons and attachments. However, something that makes this process easier in Modern Warfare 2 is the ability to use double XP tokens for your overall level and weapon level. Many players have these stocked up from previous seasons of Warzone and previous games. Let’s go over if these double XP tokens will carry over into the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the new Warzone 2.

Will Double XP Tokens Carry Over to the New Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

You might as well go ahead and use all of your tokens for Warzone and previous Call of Duty games now as none of them will carry over much like all other progressions. It seems they want a fresh start for Not only Modern Warfare 2’s multiplay but Warzone 2 as well. All skins, weapon blueprints and camos from previous games are being left behind and a whole new system is coming with the new Warzone 2.

Just because you are losing all of your previous double XP tokens doesn’t mean you will have to go into the multiply for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 empty-handed. The single-player campaign offers quite a few rewards for completing it, including some double XP tokens. These can be used in both the multiplayer and Warzone 2 when it releases.

While it does hurt to lose all of the stockpiled tokens that many players had it did feel like Warzone needed a hard reset. Many players had already unlocked everything there was to unlock in the game and it was making it seem a bit stale. Now everyone will have to start from the bottom again and work their way back through all the weapons and camo challenges.

Many players are a bit upset about losing all of their skins and weapon blueprints as well. While it doesn’t make up for it entirely, there are a few campaigns going on that will give you some operator skins and weapon blueprints from Burger King. You can also start stockpiling double XP tokens again with the offers from Mountain Dew that come with the release of every Call of Duty game.

Once you do manage to get some double XP tokens you can start your journey to reach the max level in the multiplayer. Many players are going to try to hit the level cap before Warzone 2 even releases. That way they can have access to the best weapons and loadouts in Warzone 2 as soon as possible. If you want to know about some of the best loadouts in multiplayer, our Modern Warfare 2 guides have plenty of builds to use.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022