Modern Warfare 2 Level Cap: What is the Max Level in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2?

Are you wondering what the max level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be? Veterans of the series will recognize the Military Rank, Seasonal Prestige, and Battle Pass systems. In addition to these three systems, almost every other mechanic in Modern Warfare 2 will have a Progression System you can level by earning XP and completing objectives. These different Progression Systems will keep you busy from launch day until season one starts.

What is the max level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Season 0 will be available on launch day, including the Military Rank system and several other Progression Systems. In addition, the Seasonal Prestige Level system and Battle Pass will be available when Season 1 launches.

Military Ranks

The traditional leveling system returns in Modern Warfare 2. You can unlock 55 Military Ranks by earning XP from matches, daily challenges, and career challenges.

Leveling in Modern Warfare 2 will unlock the following:

Extra default Loadouts in Multiplayer

Access to customizing Loadouts in Multiplayer

All weapon platforms

Tactical and Lethal Equipment for Loadouts in Multiplayer

Field Upgrades, Killstreaks, and Perks for Multiplayer

Seasonal Progression (Prestige System)

Seasonal Progression, also known as the Prestige System, will be introduced in Season 1 on November 16th, 2022, when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches. Modern Warfare 2 will use a similar Prestige System as Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War, so it will look similar if you play these entries.

After reaching Military Rank 55, every additional level you earn will be applied toward your Seasonal Prestige Level. Therefore, every 55 levels earned will increase your Prestige Level by one. Your Prestige level will be reset after the current season is over. Activision has stated that additional challenges will be unlocked at specific Prestige Level milestones though no additional information was given.

Battle Pass

The Battle Pass system will be introduced in Season 1 on November 16th, 2022, when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches. The Battle Pass will cost you 1000 Cod Points, equal to USD 10.00 (or local equivalent). Your Battle Pass progress will also be shared between Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile. No additional information has been given about the Battle Pass at this time.

Additional Progression Systems

Modern Warfare 2 will feature other Progression Systems that will keep you busy well past your Military, Prestige, and Battle Pass ranks. Other Prestige Systems include:

Weapon Platforms: You can unlock attachments, receivers, camo, and mastery challenges for each weapon.

You can unlock attachments, receivers, camo, and mastery challenges for each weapon. Special Ops Kits: Every Special Ops Kit can be leveled to Rank 10 by completing missions and earning stars via challenges.

Every Special Ops Kit can be leveled to Rank 10 by completing missions and earning stars via challenges. Career Milestones: You can complete challenges to gain XP and cosmetic rewards.

You can complete challenges to gain XP and cosmetic rewards. Operator Unlock Challenges: You can unlock 18 additional Operators by playing the single-player campaign and completing objectives in different game modes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022