Is COD Warzone 2 Coming to Last-Gen Systems?

Warzone 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the original Warzone that will come as a separate download to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Some players are still on the last-gen systems and may be wondering whether they will be able to play this new mode when it launches. Whether you haven’t been able to get your hands on the new PlayStation or Xbox due to them being sold out, or don’t feel like spending the money, we got you covered. Look no further, as we will give you all the information you need to know if you haven’t been able to get your hands on the new-gen consoles.

Is Warzone 2 Coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

The good news is that Warzone 2 will be coming to all systems, new and old gen. This means players who haven’t made the switch will still be able to play on PS4, Xbox One, and even Steam when it is officially available for download this November. The current Warzone doesn’t run particularly well on the older consoles, so it does cause some concern. The performance will be better on the new gen systems, but it is still worth your time as you patiently wait to get your hands on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

It’s also important to note that Warzone 2 will still be a free-to-play game for everyone, confirmed by lead developer Infinity Ward and partner Activision, so you don’t have to worry about spending a dime on getting involved in the action.

The hype for Warzone 2 is enormous, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it to discover all the new features that the developers have in store for us. If they take the first Warzone and build on it, we can rest assured that this will be the next big move for Battle Royale.

Get a head start versus other players by learning about the best drop points in the upcoming Warzone map by clicking the link provided!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and PC.