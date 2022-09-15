Best Al Mazrah Drop Points in Call of Duty Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a new map called Al Mazrah. This will be the only map available in Warzone 2 while Warzone 1 keeps Caldera, Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep. With this in mind, it is important to know where best to drop in Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.

Best Places to Drop in Al Mazrah Warzone 2

Al Mazrah is an exciting new map that is absolutely massive and has tons of exciting POIs to check out. Though Warzone 2 isn’t out yet and we haven’t dropped into Al Mazrah to check out the best POIs yet, we can speculate where the best drops in Al Mazrah are.

For starters, if you want to drop hot, Al Mazrah City is sure to have a lot of people dropping there. Airport and Ahkdar Village are neighboring POIs and are sure to attract a lot of players as well as some great loot.

If you are looking for a place with fewer players but still some great loot, Observatory and Hydroelectric are great options. Dropping into Sarrif Bay and taking out the remaining squads at Airport and Ahkdar Village is a good idea. Sa’id City is also a great spot to drop medium hot.

If you want to drop solo with only your squad in the area, Sawah Village and Cemetery are great options. Since they are at the edge of the map, these POIs are not likely to get lots of squads. Oasis and Taraq Village are likely to be colder drops since they are at the edge of the map as well.

The places that you want to avoid are Caves and Marshlands. These two POIs are likely to not have much loot and will therefore get you killed early since you’ll be suck in an area without other useful POIs around.

If you are looking for more Warzone 2 content, make sure to visit our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 page. We have articles on all of the details we know, the new sandbox mode, and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and PC.