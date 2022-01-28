Call of Duty Warzone 2: Release Date, Leaks, Platforms, and More Details

The Call of Duty Warzone is getting a major expansion and probably a whole new universe with Call of Duty Warzone 2. The rumors and speculations around a new sequel have been doing rounds on the internet and while Activision hasn’t yet confirmed anything, some leaks hint that a new Warzone game might be in development. COD Warzone has grown to become a major success and the biggest game in the series. Activision might be thinking of coming up with a whole new iteration to harness the power of the current-gen consoles.

Read on to learn more about the Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date, new leaks, what platforms will be supported and more.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date

Activision has not come up with an exact release date for Warzone 2 but according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, a standalone version of COD Warzone 2 will be released sometime in 2023. This is a bit different from the current Warzone, which was built into 2019’s Modern Warfare and runs on the same engine. This will mark a major directional change for the game and players can expect new gameplay mechanics, weapons, events, and maps, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Platforms

​The initial leaks and reports indicate that Warzone 2 might be a current-generation exclusive, meaning that the game will only be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Prominent COD leaker, and insider Tom Henderson described Warzone 2 as “a completely new game for the better hardware.”

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

The decision to focus on the new console generation seems quite relevant and will allow the developers more headroom to pack in more features.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Gameplay Leaks

​The new Warzone game will not be anything like the present game. Leaks have shown that Activision might be looking to revamp the whole game. Warzone 2 will be a completely different game and as per leaker, Tom Henderson, the upcoming sequel will be a ‘clean slate’ and even claims that the game is slated for release during this year’s holiday season.

If you didn't watch the stream, here's what I've heard on Warzone 2. It's IW's Warzone map that is set to be a "clean slate" for Warzone and was scheduled to release in Holiday 22. "Clean slate" meaning starting again, scrapping everything like weapons, operators etc. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2022

​By clean slate Henderson means that Warzone 2 will have totally different and unique weapons, Operators, maps, among others. What’s interesting to note is the leaker’s mention of a holiday 2022 release.

This map was last mentioned to release in Holiday 22 just 6 weeks ago, indicating things are being shaken up if this is the "Warzone 2" that was being referenced in the Bloomberg report. Legacy Warzone will still remain, but Warzone 2 is coming. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2022

Activision has so far been silent about the sequel and not much is known about the development cycle either. The leaker further added: “This map was last mentioned to release in Holiday ‘22 just 6 weeks ago, indicating things are being shaken up if this is the ‘Warzone 2…” He even shut down the uncertainties about the old Warzone by saying that “legacy Warzone will still remain, but Warzone 2 is coming.”

