Full Al Mazrah Map and Areas in Call of Duty Warzone

Al Mazrah has been revealed as the new map in Warzone 2. Although Warzone 1 will remain the same with Caldera, Verdansk, Fortune’s Keep, and Rebirth Island, none of these maps will be available in Warzone 2. With the first of many more maps to come, Al Mazrah has a lot to offer Warzone 2.

All POIs in Al Mazrah Warzone 2

Like every large map in Warzone, Al Mazrah is absolutely massive and has tons of POIs to explore. The key feature of the map is its biodiversity with swamps, rivers, hillsides, caves, and cities. Each area of the map will be equally fun to explore and discover.

Here are all of the POIs in Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Rohan Oil

Al Mazrah City

Quarry

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Caves

Al Sharim Pass

Port

Observatory

Sa’id City

Ahkdar Village

Cemetery

Airport

Sawah Village

Sarrif Bay

Fortress

Of course, every good Warzone map needs an Airport, so we have one of those on Al Mazrah. We also have a fun close-quarter arena in Fortress and Caves. There are also multiple cities in which verticality will be your friend: Al Mazrah City, Sa’id City, and Ahkdar Village.

You can also use the new boat vehicles to ride up through Al Sharim Pass, through the Marshlands, and over to Port via the river that spans the map. The options are almost limitless with Al Mazrah.

You may want to avoid the space between Quarry and Caves as it looks to be a no man’s land with no cover. Aside from that, each POI looks viable and fun.

If you want the latest guides and news on Warzone 2, check out our Warzone 2 page. If you want to know when it releases or news about the new sandbox mode, we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and PC.