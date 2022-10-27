Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos Explained: How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Camo Patterns

Unlocking camos via camo challenges is the true endgame grind for all Call of Duty games and Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. This year, Infinity Ward’s rebooted sequel brings us some of the best-looking rendings of series staples like Gold and Platinum while also introducing interesting new designs like Orion and Polyatomic patterns. The camo grind has been severely reduced this year as well, so you should have an especially easy time unlocking the game’s most prestigious camo patterns. Here’s how you can unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion camos in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock Gold Camo in Modern Warfare 2

The process of unlocking Gold camo is the same as it’s always been. Once you complete all of the normal camo challenges for a given weapon, the Gold camo challenge will unlock. This challenge requires you to get a certain number of kills without dying a certain number of times. More specific details will be provided once the game launches.

How to Unlock Platinum Camo in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock Platinum camo, you have to finish a certain number of Gold camo challenges for weapons in a given category. That means you’ll have to get Gold on a bunch of assault rifles, SMGs, and so on to unlock the Platinum camo for that weapon category. This is pretty much the same as it’s always been for Platinum camo. Again, the exact number will be added to this guide once the game is out.

How to Unlock Polyatomic Camo in Modern Warfare 2

Polyatomic camo takes things a step further and requires you to unlock Platinum camo for 51 weapons to unlock it. After getting Platinum camo for basically every weapon in the game, you’ll have to complete a Polyatomic camo challenge that is unique to each weapon. More details will be provided for each weapon once the game launches.

How to Unlock Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2

Orion camo is the ultimate endgame goal of any Modern Warfare 2 player. This camo pattern requires you to unlock Polyatomic camo for at least 51 different weapons before you can unlock it. Then, all of those 51 weapons will unlock Orion camo automatically and any weapon that you unlock the Polyatomic camo pattern for going forward will also receive Orion camo as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.