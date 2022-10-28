Are you wondering how to unlock Hutch in Modern Warfare 2? You can unlock additional Operators for use in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode by playing specific game modes and completing objectives. Darnell “Hutch” Hutchinson is one of these operators. He is a playable Operator from the KorTac faction you will unlock by playing through Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign. After he is unlocked, Hutch will be added to your available roster of Operators in Multiplayer.

How to Unlock Hutch in Modern Warfare 2

The only thing you need to do to unlock Hutch is complete Modern Warfare 2’s sixteenth campaign mission called Ghost Team. You can complete this mission at any difficulty level, so don’t feel obligated to play on higher difficulty levels if unlocking Operators is your primary goal. Here are a few tips that should help you beat the Ghost Team mission:

Be Stealthy when playing as Gaz Use Armor Plates when playing as Soap Mark infantry with the spotter scope Use buildings as cover and find good vantage points Use a flashbang before entering a room Throw C4 off of the buildings to make hitting Graves’ tank easier Pick up an RPG from a small concrete tunnel at the back of the training area to deal additional damage against Graves’ tank

You can also unlock additional Operators like Chuy, Nova, and Reyes by playing through the campaign mode, making it worth your time.

Hutch’s Operator Profile

A college football player, Hutch served for four years in the Marines as a network and data specialist in the cybersecurity field. He would eventually work in the private sector with the Call of Duty Endowment assistance before returning to the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.

Nationality: American

Affiliations: KorTac, Marine Corps Forces, and Cyberspace Command

Gender: Male

Eye Color: Brown

Race: African-American

Timeline: Modern Warfare Reboot Timeline

Hutch will also be a playable Operator in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which releases on November 16th, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022