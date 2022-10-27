How to Unlock Chuy in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking operators is one of the first things that most Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will want to take care of when starting their multiplayer journey, but some of the new characters are harder to unlock than others. Most operators have straightforward unlock requirements like getting double kills in a single match and other miscellaneous tasks, but some characters have unique operator challenges required to unlock them. One such operator is Chuy from the SpecGru faction, and you’ll have to dive into Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign to add him to your roster.

How to Unlock the Chuy Operator in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock Chuy in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, you have to complete his operator challenge. To do so, all you have to do is complete the sixth mission of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign “Cartel Protection.” This mission only takes an hour or so to reach, and the only requirement for unlocking Chuy is completing the mission normally so you don’t have to worry about any special challenges or tasks.

If you want to get Chuy quickly, you can rush through the first few missions of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on Recruit difficulty. With that said, this year’s single-player campaign is a standout compared to recent years, so you should probably just play through it normally and take your time. Doing so will unlock several other unique rewards, including other operators like Nova, Reyes, and Hutch.

There’s also a unique weapon blueprint waiting for you if you finish the entire campaign on any difficulty, and that should give you a headstart in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as you work on unlocking attachments for other weapons and ranking up to add new guns to your arsenal. To round out your operator roster though, you’re going to have to jump into other modes like Spec Ops, so you’re not home-free to enjoy strictly multiplayer just yet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.