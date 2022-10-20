Modern Warfare 2: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a range of difficulties you can select from for the campaign, similar to many other games in the franchise. These difficulty settings ensure that you are always choosing the setting that will offer you the best experience based on what you are looking for. There are even some campaign rewards to earn relating to difficulty choices. If you’re looking to be put through your paces then the developers have certainly made sure you will be. However, choosing an actual difficulty will still take some thought. This article will take you through each of them and explain to you what may be the best difficulty for you in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Difficulty Levels Explained

There are a total of five difficulty settings part of the game so there is quite a selection for you. The lower end of the scale will give you a much easier time while working through the game. Whereas the further up you go, you will quickly understand the intricacies of restarting at checkpoints over and over again. Listed below are the difficulty levels and information which will likely help you make a decision of difficulty.

Recruit — This difficulty is ideal for new players who may not have played a first-person shooter before. This is the easiest difficulty of the game so if you are looking to not be limited by too many difficulty spikes. This will be the option for you. Along with that, this will be a perfect difficulty for achievement/trophy hunting while getting through the game quickly.

Regular — One of the most common difficulties found throughout games — is the normal difficulty. We would recommend choosing this difficulty for a greatly balanced experience. This is going to be the best option for a first-time run-through of the campaign.

Hardened — On the other hand, Hardened difficulty adds a bit more spice and will have you taking advantage of any tactics you may have on the battlefield while running through objectives and taking cover. This is great for players who want a challenge but don’t want to be drowning in checkpoints.

Veteran — Veteran has been one of the staple difficulties of the franchise for a while and is commonly talked about. This is because it is an insanely tough difficulty within some of the entries in the series. For players who like some pain while working their way through missions, then veteran difficulty awaits you with open arms and spiked barbed wire.

Realism — One of the most interesting difficulties on the list is Realism. All of your HUD will be turned off and your base health will also be lowered. This is a tough difficulty that will give you closer to a truly realistic experience in the game.

Before you decide upon a difficulty setting be sure to learn how to get some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Twitch Drops if you are looking for an additional layer of content for the game. Either way, whatever difficulty you choose you will get the excellent experience of a good-old fashioned Call of Duty campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2022