Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here and you can earn some great Twitch Drops once it gets here. Though the Twitch Drops won’t allow you to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early, it will offer some exclusive weapon cosmetics. Here is how to get Twitch Drops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Earn Twitch Drops for Modern Warfare 2

To earn Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops, you first need to link your Activision account with your Twitch account. By linking your account, your Activision account will acknowledge the Twitch Drops and redeem them on your account in-game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, 2022, and the Twitch Drops begin on October 28, 2022, and end on November 5, 2022. While you are enjoying the campaign and the new Modern Warfare 2 Raids, be sure to take a break and watch Twitch streamers play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops on offer between October 28, 2022, and November 5, 2022, are as follows:

15 minutes – Medallion 141 Weapon Charm

30 minutes – Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem

45 minutes – Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker

60 minutes – Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint

By watching any Modern Warfare 2 Twitch streamer with Twitch Drops enabled, you will make progress toward unlocking those rewards. Once you pass the required time, select your profile and select your Inventory to redeem your Twitch Drop.

These Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops are easy to get and are only the beginning. As more events roll out, Activision is sure to announce more bonuses only accessible through Twitch Drops.

And that is how to get Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops. If you want to stay up-to-date on all things Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, be sure to visit our Modern Warfare 2 page for more helpful guides and news.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.