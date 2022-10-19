Modern Warfare 2 Raids: Release Date, Rewards, and Everything We Know About the New Co-Op Mode

As previously stated in rumors and recently confirmed, Raids mode is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Fans have been waiting patiently to get more information on Raids and what it entails for the latest entry into the franchise. Look no further as we will detail everything we learned about Spec-ops and Raids and when they will be officially available to play in-game.

Everything We Know About the New Co-Op Mode

With the beta recently ending, players need to find something else to look forward to. Currently, there is more information on Spec-ops than Raids mode available, but let us tell you everything there is to know about both.

Release Date and Information

According to the official Call of Duty website, Raids mode is slated to release in Season 1 on December 14, 2022. It is being talked about as a highly competitive 3v3 mode mainly focused on teamwork and communication. These episodes will be long, some lasting around an hour, and will involve a lot of dedication. We will hopefully see more information and gameplay as we come closer to the official launch of Raids mode.

On the other hand, Spec-ops will be available at launch as we wait patiently for Raids to release officially. The website says Spec-ops is “an evolution of the Special Ops mode from Modern Warfare (2019), this co-op experience will feature three missions at launch, all taking place in Al Mazrah.” This map is the same one players were available to play in the beta on ground war, so that should seem familiar to most fans who have been playing.

Missions

Each of the three missions has its name and description of what to expect on the website, each sounding very cool. Below are the descriptions provided by the Call of Duty website.

Low Profile – Infiltrate a town in the dead of night to uncover intel and evidence left behind by Al Qatala before exfiltrating. Stealth is key to survival.

– Denied Area – Multiple SAM turrets are preventing reinforcements from entering Al Mazrah. With the help of a vehicle, navigate through the winding streets of a suburb to destroy them, then speed over to the exfil plane to escape.

– Defender: Mt. Zaya – A love letter to fans of survival modes — defend the observatory from increasingly difficult waves of enemies attempting to detonate bombs. Between each wave, Operators can spend cash to get items, such as Killstreaks, Self-Revive kits, and armor plates.

As you can see, Infinity Ward is targeting all different audiences with these first three missions. For those who like fast-paced with Denied Area, those who want stealth with Low Profile, and finally, survival fans with Defender: Mt. Zaya.

Progression System and Rewards

Along with the missions, there will also be a progression system with rewards that can be used in-game. Infinity Ward is providing a backpack system that will allow players to add onto the backpack to make themselves more substantial and more capable on the battlefield. The three categories are the classics, including assault, medic, and recon, each able to be improved. For example, a Medic kit is focused on quick revives and players can later use that for Bomb Drones and Claymores once a certain level is reached.

Kits can be leveled up by earning stars as you play through these missions by completing challenges. That is excellent information, as now we know that these missions at launch will have tons of replayability to get those stars.

That is all the information we have at the time of writing. If new information pops up, we will update this page accordingly, so you don’t miss anything as we all patiently wait for launch time. While players must wait to play these modes, there is a way to play the campaign early, so check that out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2022