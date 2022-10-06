Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, but according to the new official trailer, some players will be able to experience all the tension and action that the campaign offers a few weeks earlier than most. The sequel to the critically acclaimed game released in 2019 has been one of the most awaited titles of the year, and its community is eager to get their hands on the game after getting a taste of it on its open beta. So if you are looking for a way to Play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early, keep reading.

How to Play the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early

Most players are thinking about buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because of its multiplayer component, but many players are enthusiastic about the game’s campaign mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign was one of the most thrilling experiences in the first-person shooter genre, and many veterans of the franchise believe it is one of the best made. To play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early, players will have to pre-order the game digitally. To pre-order the game, fans will have to go to the official Call of Duty website and pre-order the game. If players do not want to go to the official website, they can also pre-order the game at their respective game stores.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allowed players to experience the game’s multiplayer for a couple of days, and players worldwide got together and started to level up their accounts and fine-tune their weapon loadouts. Most players were happy with the experience, and developers gathered all the data they needed to make the final adjustments before the game releases on October 28.

If you were doubtful about pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you should think about it again. Besides getting access to the campaign before other players, fans of the series will be able to get accustomed to the game’s movement and guns before the multiplayer component launches. Giving players an advantage they will need when the full release is live.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. If you are looking for more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.