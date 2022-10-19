Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is around the corner, and by the day, the community’s excitement and interest grow. Many Call of Duty fans come for the multiplayer experience and do not think about launching the game’s campaign and experiencing the thrilling narrative that features enticing settings, characters, and plot. The developers found a way to motivate players to experience the campaign by offering exclusive rewards to the players who complete Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. So get ready to find out about all the things you will get if you choose to complete the game’s campaign.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards

According to the official Call of Duty website, players will have access to multiple rewards if they choose to complete Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. The rewards go from simple emblems to exclusive skins unavailable at the game’s store. The rewards will not be exclusive to the game’s multiplayer, and according to the blog post, the rewards will be usable in Special Ops and Warzone 2.0. There is no mention of DMZ in the post, but it is safe to say that they will also feature a reward or two that will be available in said mode. Here are all the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign rewards:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Operator: Chuy

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Operator: Hutch

Besides these rewards, players will get Captain Price’s signature weapon blueprint when completing the campaign. The Union Guard blueprint comes with many attachments that make it a solid choice for new players who are getting used to the game’s recoil and weapon handling. The rifle comes with the following attachments:

Optic: Aim OP-V4 Reflex

Laser: the SZ 1MW PEQ

Muzzle: FSS Covert V Silencer

Under-barrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Players will be able to get all these rewards while playing the campaign early, so many players will have the chance to start playing the multiplayer mode with all these rewards. On paper, this is a great idea to get players motivated to experience the game’s campaign. We are sure players will start considering completing the campaign for the weapon blueprint.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.