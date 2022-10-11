Modern Warfare 2 Campaign DLC Launching Next Year, Suggests Leaker

Players worldwide are eagerly waiting for Modern Warfare 2‘s launch, and the excitement grows larger by the day. Luckily for fans of the Modern Warfare series, a known leaker has reported an exciting discovery regarding Modern Warfare 2’s campaign that will leave lots of players in awe.

On October 9, a Twitter user called TheGhostofHope released some critical information regarding Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. According to the tweet, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will launch a DLC in 2023. So far, the community’s engagement has been positive, so is safe to say that many players are excited about the possibility of revisiting Modern Warfare 2’s campaign for a second time to expand on the mysterious and tense narrative that the game will offer.

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign DLC to be released in late 2023 bundled with map pack I leaked previously. pic.twitter.com/clIJZeqCiZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

Modern Warfare 2’s campaign looks like it will bring many tense and action-packed moments, similar to what its predecessor offered back in 2019. Players can learn more about the game’s narrative through the many trailers released since its announcement. Luckily some players will get their hands on the campaign before the official release date.

According to the latest Modern Warfare 2 trailer, players who pre-order the game will be able to play the campaign a week before the game’s release date giving competitive and single-player enthusiasts an edge against other players. Call of Duty campaigns has always been a source of entertainment for a meaningful part of the community. Even though most players focus on the multiplayer game mode, many fans of the old titles return for that tense action-filled experience that many gamers know Call of Duty developers will deliver.

Modern Warfare’s campaign captivated a meaningful size of the community and managed to ignite players’ interest in Call of Duty campaigns. The down-to-earth scenarios and realistic graphics were all that players needed to enjoy the experience. Now according to this latest leak, players will be able to experience more after the game’s release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. If you are looking for more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.