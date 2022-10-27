Reyes is an Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that you can unlock and play as in multiplayer. Unlike unlocking Soap, Reyes is unlocked via the Campaign mode. There are a lot of missions in the Campaign, so which one unlocks Reyes? Here is how to unlock Reyes in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock Reyes in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock Reyes in Modern Warfare 2, you need to complete the Prison Break mission, which is mission 14. Prison Break is the fourth-to-last mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign.

You don’t need to unlock every achievement in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign to get Reyes, or to get the other Operators for that matter. In Modern Warfare 2, there are some easy-to-get Operators just by completing the Campaign.

This is a smart method Infinity Ward has used to get more people to complete the Campaign mode. Since the majority of people play multiplayer and want cool Operator skins to play as in multiplayer, having skin unlocks in the Campaign mode is smart.

Unlocking Reyes in Modern Warfare 2 is fairly easy. It is just a matter of time and effort for you to unlock Reyes, but getting him is assured if you play through the Campaign. After unlocking Reyes by completing the Prison Break mission in the Campaign, you can play the Prison Rescue mode as Reyes in multiplayer.

With Reyes unlocked, you can look into how to unlock other Operators in Modern Warfare 2. There will be new Operators joining the game as new seasons are introduced, so stay frosty and look for how to unlock them all. For now, you can work on figuring out how to unlock Ghost in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.