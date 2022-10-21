How Many Missions Are in the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign? Full Mission List

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has released its campaign for anybody who has pre-ordered it before its full release on October 28, 2022. It’s an excellent, eye-grabbing campaign that serves as an engaging continuation of the Modern Warfare stories that have COD fans hooked, and is full of diverse, interesting experiences. The game is substantial and exciting enough to keep you invested long enough while you wait for the multiplayer release while you familiarize yourself with the ways in which the game has changed. Players might be wondering what the mission list is for Modern Warfare 2, and how long it’ll take to complete.

Modern Warfare 2 Mission List: How Long Is the Campaign?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has 17 missions, and will take roughly 6-10 hours to complete. With the imminent release of the full game along with multiplayer and Warzone 2 in a week, this gives players ample opportunity to hone their abilities, find secrets, and more. They can even play the game on its highest difficulty settings and truly prepare themselves as much as possible for a wide array of scenarios, which is what many multiplayer shooter campaigns are meant to do. Here’s the full mission list:

Strike

Kill or Capture

Wetwork

Tradecraft

Borderline

Cartel Protection

Close Air

Hardpoint

Recon By Fire

Violence and Timing

El Sin Nombre

Dark Water

Alone

Prison Break

Hindsight

Ghost Team

Countdown

With these 17 missions, you’ll want to have as much of an edge as possible. Whether it’s surviving an interrogation in El Sin Nombre or attempting to get all campaign-related achievements, it never hurts to have a guide handy. Once you play through these 17 missions, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running against other players when the full game releases.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022