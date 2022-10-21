How to Earn All Trophies/Achievements in Modern Warfare 2

Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is live for those that have preordered the game, players are pushing through and trying to make the most out of the newest Call of Duty entry. As you race towards the finish line, you may miss out on a few of the trophies and achievements the game offers if you’re not sure what to aim for.

Let’s dive right in and find out all of the trophies and achievements in the game, and what you’ll need to do to add them to your ever-growing Gamer Score or Trophy List. Make sure that you’re well equipped, as you’ll need to do everything in your power to get your hands on all of these feats of accomplishment.

All Trophies and Achievements in Modern Warfare 2

As you turn and burn through the campaign, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled on this list of requirements to make sure that you’re able to snag as many of these as possible in a single go. Thankfully, the campaign is quite entertaining, so you won’t have to worry about double dipping to get something you may have missed the first time around.

Trophy/Achievement Name Description Trophy/Gamer Score We are RTB Collect All Trophies Platinum/0 Crocodile Shoot three enemies while underwater in Wetwork Silver/30 Must be Wind Rescue the hostages in Countdown without the enemies firing their weapons Gold/60 Gunless Finish Alone without firing a gun Gold/60 Test Drive Drive five vehicle types in Violence and Timing Bronze/20 Ghost-in-Training Reach the penthouse in El Sin Nombre without killing anyone or triggering the alarm Gold/60 Don’t touch the deck! In Dark Water, advance 90 meters towards the frog of the ship without touching the deck Silver/30 Keeping this One Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack Silver/3 Gentleman Thief Open three safes in the Campaign Gold/60 Wall of Duty Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op Bronze/20 Daredevil While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or Co-op Bronze/20 Practice makes Perfect Shoot all the targets in the training area in Ghost Team Silver/30 A Crappy Way to Die Kill the enemy in the porta-potty Bronze/20 Nessie Reach the barge without being seen in Wetwork Silver/30 No Time to Lose Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes Silver/30 Backpack Guy Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in Prison Break Silver/30 Cutting Heads off Snakes Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty Gold/100 Time for Pints Finish the Campaign on any difficulty Gold/100 Nobody was There Never trigger the alarm in Recon by Fire Silver/30 Night Flight Earn three Stars in Low Profile Silver/40 Hellride Earn three stars in Denied Area Silver/40 Kings of the Mountain Earn three Stars in Defender: Mt. Zaya Silver/40 Going Dark Complete Low Profile without triggering any alarms Silver/40 Only the Beginning Earn at least one Star in Co-op Silver/40 Full SSE Find 20 intel fragments in Co-op Silver/40

If you’ve already burnt through the campaign, or don’t mind a spoiler or two, feel free to check out our thoughts and explanation of the Campaign Ending. Make sure to check out our Modern Warfare 2 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out all of the difficulties in the game, how much space it will take up on your hard drive, and what you’ll need to do to claim Twitch Drops for the multiplayer portion!

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on October 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.