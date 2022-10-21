Modern Warfare 2022 Campaign Ending Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 featured a fantastic campaign with amazing missions, character twists, and overall fun gameplay. The ending, however, left some questions on the table that might not be entirely clear to players. If you are having trouble fully understanding the ending of Modern Warfare 2, we have you covered as we will go into full detail on the conclusion and the post-credits scene.

Modern Warfare 2 Ending Explained

In the final mission, the game ends with you killing Major Hassan Zyani and preventing his missile from destroying Washington, DC. After that, the final cutscene appears with Price, Laswell, Gaz, Ghost, and Soap all meeting for a drink in a bar. What seems to be a regular and relaxing meetup soon turns darker as Laswell presents some bad news. She hands over a photograph to Price, an image of someone who has just begun working with the Russians and has a much more severe threat at play.

This picture is none other than the infamous villain Makarov, well-known by fans for portraying the antagonist in Modern Warfare 3. He is thought to be the leading cause of all the events that have transpired in all of the Modern Warfare titles, and it seems he is back again in the remakes.

Post-Credit Scene Explained

The post-credit scene takes place on an airplane with a guy ordering food from the stewardess. Once handed his food, he then proceeds to put together a handgun from various parts he has on him. This man soon sends a text stating he is “ready,” and the user on the other end replies with “No Russian.” This refers to the highly controversial mission in the original Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009, where the player’s task was to shoot up an airport, and the name of this mission was “No Russian.”

That’s all shown to us as the game fades to black. It makes you think that Infinity Ward is planning on bringing that mission back, maybe in DLC or a planned remake of Modern Warfare 3. With all the questions unanswered, it seems more likely than not that we will be getting more from this game in the future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022