How to Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching the release date and many people are wanting to experience the game even earlier than that. Thankfully, there is indeed a way that fans can play through certain parts of the game before the main release such as learning how to play the campaign early. Although you’ll have to act fast in order to take advantage of this. This article will take you through how you can ensure that you can play through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early.

Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Early

In order to play the game early you’ll need to pre-order a digital version of the title. You will be able to get a week’s worth of early access to the campaign portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The early access officially begins on October 20 so if you have not yet pre-ordered the game, now would be an ideal time to do so. Moreover, the campaign will be the perfect way to practice your skills for the multiplayer section. In turn, having access to the story before anything else can also be seen as a benefit before you’re ready to dive into the competitive scene.

You can either visit the official Call of Duty website to pre-order the game or you can opt to go to one of the many other storefronts where you can acquire the game digitally. Just ensure that there are notes about getting the campaign early access attached to the product. When the beta occurred and then eventually ended for the game it had us diving headfirst into all of the action that was offered up. So time to scale things back and get some extra training with the campaign before the game launches.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2022