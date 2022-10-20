Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reignited the community’s excitement since Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War were released. Many Call of Duty fans has been worried about the large file sizes they have been subjected to. For some players, Call of Duty: Warzone took almost 100 GBs, making them think twice before downloading a new update or thinking about installing a new game. This is why we will tell players how big will Modern Warfare 2 file size be, so stay tuned so you know if you will have to buy another hard drive or not.

Modern Warfare 2 File Size: How Much Space Will Take Up Your Hard Drive?

Modern Warfare 2 will take around 42.57 GBs, or at least that is the file size of the early access campaign download. Many gamers have been skeptical about the game’s file size, given the fact that Call of Duty: Warzone took almost 100GBs after some updates. A Twitter account called PlayStationSize shared a post, detailing some information regarding the game’s size. According to the tweet, on PS5, the base game will is about 36.20 GBs, and the campaign is around 8.8 GBs, while the game’s Co-op and multiplayer mode is around 7.57 GBs and Warzone will take up to 4.95 GBs.

🚨 Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II Packs Size – PS4 : 🟪 Campaign Pack 1 : 7.244 GB

🟩 Campaign Pack 2 : 11.598 GB

🟫 Warzone 2 : 2.968 GB

🟧 Multiplayer Pack : 5.490 GB

⬛ Co-op Pack : 3.242 GB 🟦 #ModernWarfareII pic.twitter.com/clmutcHQD6 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 19, 2022

Many players are excited about the file sizes detailed in the tweet, even though some of them are skeptical. Not too long ago, many players were considering getting a new hard drive to exclusively install Call of Duty: Warzone, and now according to this claim, the game could take half the space it previously took. No official claim has been made by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s developers, so players will take this information with a grain of salt.

Many leakers have been mistaken before, so it’s better to wait until an official claim is made. The official Pre-load and Full release times were made public recently, so make sure you learn them and start downloading the game, to start playing the game before anyone else.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.