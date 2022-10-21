All-El-Sin-Nombre-Answers-for-Modern-Warfare-2

The El Sin Nombre mission within Modern Warfare 2 will test every player’s knowledge. Before you can progress through the game and complete this mission, you will be sat down and interrogated by the rather intimidating Valeria, who is quick to put your life on the line. Of course, it’s in your best interests to speak the truth to get out alive. But when there are multiple distractions and various choices to make, it’s hard to pinpoint which is the correct answer despite knowing your mission like the back of your hand. So read on to reveal all the right answers to Valeria’s questions.

All the Correct Answers for the El Sin Nombre Mission in Modern Warfare 2

To survive the interrogation during the El Sin Nombre mission, you must answer every question correctly. If not, then you will be executed. There are four questions players are required to answer, but since they are multiple-choice, the process is slightly more challenging. To make matters worse, a character is sitting across from you feeding false information to throw off your train of thought. So regardless of how well you know what you’re doing, this mission is designed to test you.

In reality, the interrogation process is incredibly easy to get through and you’ll be back to unlocking the secrets of Modern Warfare in no time. The correct answer to all four questions are as follows:

It was the Mexican Special Forces.

American PMCs. Shadow Company.

Phillip Graves.

Missiles.

If you select the wrong answer, you will enter a short cutscene when Valeria kills you, but you will return to the previous checkpoint. Luckily, there aren’t too many questions to get through, so having to repeat yourself isn’t as tedious as it could be. Once you have answered all the questions correctly, you will be taken by Valeria and Diego to meet El Sin Nombre, and you’ll be able to continue the campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.