From brand new game modes to some of the Modern Warfare 2 weapons, the recently concluded Call of Duty beta managed to showcase them all. For now, it can be easily assumed that the weapons seen in the game during the beta will be present in the game after its final launch. There’s a high chance that Activision will add some more weapons to the list, but for now, the ones seen in the game are enough to begin with.

If you haven’t already guessed it, not all Modern Warfare 2 weapons are the same. Some perform exceptionally well, while others fail to impress when used in combat. That said, here are our picks of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Ranking the Best weapons in Modern Warfare 2

5. Expedite 12

Entering in at the number five spot is the Expedite 12. Yes, it’s a shotgun, and yes it’s got a slow rate of fire. But, this beast packs a punch. This weapon can come in handy when you’re entering blind corners. Besides, no one can survive a hit or two from this weapon at close range. That happens to be a major strength and a major weakness at the same time. Shotguns aren’t known to be effective over long distances, so you will have to pair this up with either an assault rifle or a battle rifle.

4. FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon is a rather interesting weapon. It’s got a slow rate of fire, but it hits hard. It’s something that people would generally term a battle rifle. It isn’t as fast as an assault rifle, but it’s not as slow as a sniper either. The FTAC Recon is good at medium to long-range fights, so if you’re looking for a weapon to pair up with your SMG, this is something that you can go with!

3. FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane is a hybrid between an assault rifle and an SMG. What the weapon lacks in stopping power and damage, it makes up for with its huge magazine and exemplary rate of fire. Although it has a decent amount of range on it, you might find it difficult to handle in terms of the recoil. However, with practice and the right loadout, the FSS Hurricane is a deadly weapon and has the potential to shred through enemies.

2. M4

Seeing the M4 on this list shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone. The M4 has been a staple weapon throughout every Call of Duty installment, and Activision might get some weapons wrong but never the M4. This assault rifle scores well in terms of range, accuracy, and rate of fire, making it a must-have on any loadout. Moreover, the M4 is very easy to use for both veterans and newbies alike. If you’re just starting out with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, or if you’re a fan of the franchise, you can never go wrong with the M4.

1. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is probably one of the best Modern Warfare 2 weapons and by far the best SMG that you will come across in the game. At least in terms of the beta program. Interestingly enough, this weapon is widely known as the MP5. The overall rate of fire is very high, and the weapon is accurate too. With a really low TTK rating, the Lachmann Sub bags the #1 spot on this list!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on October 27, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Playstation 5, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022