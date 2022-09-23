The Best FSS Hurricane Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

Among the wide array of weapons and tools players can make use of in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the HSS Hurricane submachine gun is among the best in both close and mid-range scenarios, thanks to its ability to stay precise even when used from the hip. But what are the best attachments for the HSS Hurricane, and which perks and field upgrades should you equip when using it? Now, in order to allow you to bring the most out of the gun in the game, here’s the best FSS Hurricane Loadout in Call of Dury: Modern Warfare 2.

The Best FSS Hurricane Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Best Attachments for the FSS Hurricane SMG + Secondary, Tactical, and Lethal Picks

Taking into account that the biggest strength of the FSS Hurricane lies in the weapon’s ability to excel while in close and mid-range scenarios, we will be focusing on both reducing the weapon’s recoil and increasing its damage and performance, no matter the situation. With that said, we will start by equipping the weapon with the FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel, for its increase in almost all damage-oriented stats (Range + Hip Fire Accuracy + Bullet Velocity), which will allow us to increase the weapon’s overall damage and utility.

Now that we umped the weapon’s damage and range, we will focus fully on increasing its recoil control, which can be easily done by equipping the VX Pineapple Vert Grip underbarrel, and the 4MW Lazer box, both of which will also increase your accuracy and overall damage when shooting. If you still haven’t unlocked the underbarrel, check out how to get the VX Pineapple Vert Grip in Modern Warfare 2.

Last but not least, we will be using the Demon Fade PRO Stock to further decrease recoil and either the Cronen Mini Red Dot, for those looking to improve the weapon’s adaptability or the Xten Razor Comp Muzzle, for those looking to further decrease overall recoil.

To recap, here are the best attachments for the FSS Hurricane:

Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel

FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel Laser: 4MW Lazer Box

4MW Lazer Box Optic / Muzzle: Cronen Mini Red Dot / Xten Razor Comp

Cronen Mini Red Dot / Xten Razor Comp Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Stock: Demon Fade PRO Stock

For your secondary weapon, there no much to say, as you must go with the one which feels the best to you. With that said, we recommend the use of a Handgun, as doing so will allow you to equip the Double Time perk, thus allowing you to sprint for longer distances while also increasing your overall movement speed, which is a must when using the HSS Hurricane. For your Tactical, we recommend the use of either the smoke, stun, or flash grenades. Lethal-wise, our main recommendation would be the use of either Thermite or Trowing Knives.

Best Perks and Field Upgrades

When talking about Perks, our main recommendation would be the use of Double Time, for the already mentioned reason, and Battle Hardened, for its increase in survivability when faced with grenades and sticks of any kind. Using Fast Hands as your Bonus Perk, followed by Ghost as your Ultimate one is also highly recommendable, as doing so will allow you to move more freely while on the field and truly hush over your targets undetected.

For your Field Upgrade, we recommend the use of either the Portable Radar or Battle Rage, as the former will allow you to stay well-placed on the field while and the latter will increase your damage and survivability.

Base Perks: Double Time + Battle Hardened

Double Time + Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrades: Battle Rage / Portable Radar

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

