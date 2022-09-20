Among the many attachments available for players through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s revamped Gunsmith system, the Cronen Mini Red Dot can be considered one of the best, thanks to its utility and overall performance. But how can you unlock the optic attachment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get the Cronen Mini Red Dot optic attachment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in Modern Warfare 2

You can unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot optic attachment in Modern Warfare 2 by first unlocking and then leveling up the FSS Hurricane submachinegun to level 3. With that said, you can unlock the FSS Hurricane in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by leveling up your M4 to level 12 and then leveling up your FTAC Recon Battle Rifle to level 16, which will automatically unlock the gun. You can level up your weapons quickly on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by taking part and getting kills/assists in any multiplayer mode.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the optic attachment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2:

Level up your M4 Assault Rifle to level 12.

Get your FTAC Recon Battle Rifle to level 16.

Get your FSS Hurricane submachinegun to level 3 to unlock the optic attachment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.