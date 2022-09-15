Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is around the corner, and Call of Duty fans worldwide are excited about the new entry in the Modern Warfare series. This new sequel promises to bring exciting new features that will change how the game is played while giving veteran players a taste of what they already love. One of the most famous features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the Gunsmith, a resource that allowed players to customize their weapons to their liking, allowing players to build the perfect weapon for their next encounter. The developers announced its new system, so stay tuned to learn more about the new Gunsmith 2.0 on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Gunsmith 2.0 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Explained

Gunsmith 2.0 is very similar to one that many players can find on Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but it features a new slot that will change how players level up their weapons. Gunsmith 2.0 will have a receiver slot, this attachment slot will allow players to change the weapon platform. The attachments players get while playing with a weapon in the same family will be transferrable. Meaning that if you manage to unlock all the attachments for your beloved M4, these will carry over to other rifles on the same platform as the M16.

This new way of unlocking attachments will help players to be less annoyed when a new weapon is unlocked. Previously, players had to grind through many levels to get all the attachments for a particular weapon, and after having the perfect setup, they had to start grinding again when a new meta weapon entered the game.

The weapon grinding on Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is something that many players have complained about since both games were released. After every new season, players have to grind through a handful of hours to get the right attachments unlocked before jumping into a match with the best loadout. Many players have taken this grinding problem to extreme measures and started to develop strategies to level up their weapons in the least time possible.

These are great news for fans of the previous title, grinding is a common complaint in multiplayer games, and a feature like this will make the experience less annoying, helping Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to keep some of the players for longer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.