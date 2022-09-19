How to Use Keyboard and Mouse in Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation and Xbox

The age-old debate of mouse and keyboard or controller being better is one that will never reach a conclusion. Luckily with the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, no matter which system you are playing on you can choose to use a mouse and keyboard or controller. Using a keyboard and mouse on consoles was a dream in the past but with current generation consoles. let’s go over how you can use a keyboard and mouse on consoles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Use Keyboard and Mouse in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

While the idea of using a mouse and keyboard on previous generation consoles would require using external tools that transform your inputs into controller inputs. However, with current generation consoles, it is a lot easier to use a keyboard and mouse in any games that accept them. By simply plugging a keyboard and mouse into two USB ports on your console, you should be able to use them in the new Modern Warfare.

You will want to make sure that your console recognizes that you have a keyboard and mouse plugged in before you try to use them in Modern Warfare 2. If they are not being recognized by your console, you will need to make sure that they are not connected to another device with Bluetooth as that device might take priority.

Once you manage to get the keyboard and mouse connected to your console you should be able to start playing Modern Warfare 2 just like you would on a PC. Since you can play with PC controls it means you will have access to Slide Cancling if it is in Modern Warfare 2 as well as the ability to rebind all of your keys to whatever you want.

If you do choose keyboard and mouse on console, you do lose access to the aim assist that comes with controllers. You will also have the mouse icon next to your name in a lobby which tells everyone that you are on a keyboard and mouse so other people know what they are going up against.

The interesting part about being able to easily use a keyboard and mouse on a console is going to be seeing how playstyles switch depending on a player’s input method. Will players that use a keyboard and mouse use the Ledge Hang feature more often or will players on a controller use it more often? Only time will tell.

As the PlayStation beta draws to a close you can view some of our other guides to answer any lingering questions you may have. Once the beta re-opens on all platforms, you can be sure we will have plenty of coverage to answer any questions that you may have about that.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.